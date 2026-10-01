Nigeria: Chaos in the Ring - Press Conference Turns Chaotic As Hall Goes Up in Flames

*Promoter says he never anticipated it could go this far

Boxing fans were given a dress rehearsal of what to expect at the much-publicised "Chaos in the Ring" on Independence Day.

Raw eggs were thrown, a birthday cake was smashed, and the Balmoral Convention Centre at the Sheraton Hotel, Ikeja, was set on fire during yesterday's press conference to herald the boxing event.

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The air inside the centre was thick with tension yesterday. Media cameras flickered like lightning, capturing the explosive prelude to the Independence edition of "Chaos in the Ring." True to the event's name, the press conference was absolute mayhem.

The trouble started the moment the star-studded fight card took the stage. Standing on the platform were some of Nigeria's most volatile personalities: Carter Efe, Speed Darlington, Phyna, and Nkechi Blessing.

At first, the event proceeded smoothly under the banner of Balmoral Group Promotions. But peace was shattered when the microphones opened.

Speed Darlington and Carter Efe exchanged heated barbs. Speed, pacing aggressively, jabbed a finger at Carter's face, screaming that a comedian had no business stepping into a professional square. Carter Efe fired back, rising from his chair so fast that it flipped backward, crashing onto the stage.

Carter Efe's birthday cake, which had been brought to the centre to celebrate his special day coinciding with the press conference, was smashed by Darlington. This culminated in Efe setting some parts of the hall on fire. The flames were quickly put out with a fire extinguisher, leaving heavy smoke in the air.

Earlier, the packed hall had witnessed TV star Phyna and actress Nkechi Blessing rain insults on each other. This led to Phyna throwing a raw egg at Nkechi's face, while Nkechi threw a plastic water bottle at her in return.

"We wanted chaos, but I never knew it would get to this. Henceforth, we will be taking more precautions so that it doesn't get out of hand," said Dr. Ezekiel Adamu, CEO of Balmoral Group and promoter of Chaos in the Ring.

Meanwhile, boxing pros Godday Appah and Freezy Macbones had to be held back by an army of bouncers as they tried to launch their own face-off early.

A confident Seth "Freezy" declared: "It's going to be 'Freezy Time' on the night. I will beat him (Appah) and punch his face hard. I am the face of African Boxing, and Appah must respect that."

Appah, maintaining his composure, pledged to uphold Nigerian pride. "I'm not chasing clout; I'm fighting for our country. Freezy is my friend, but I will beat him and make Nigeria proud. The pressure isn't on me; it's on him."

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Yesterday, the punches hadn't even landed yet, but Ikeja had already witnessed its first knockout of the week.