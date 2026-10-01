Namibia: Oshakati Taxis Given Until March 2027 to Register

1 October 2026
The Namibian (Windhoek)

Taxi operators at Oshakati have until 31 March 2027 to register and properly mark their vehicles used for public transport, Oshakati mayor Leonard Hango says.

Hango told the Oshakati monthly council meeting on Wedneday that the council's management committee has approved the transport and flee management policy, which involves the marking of taxis operating within the town.

Hango said the registration and marking of taxis was necessary to improve accountability and address concerns over the use of unregistered vehicles in criminal activities.

The mayor said some unregistered sedans operating as taxis at the town were allegedly being used as getaway vehicles in the commission of crimes.

He said taxi operators who already have valid transportation permits could start registering and having their vehicles marked from 1 October.

"Those who don't have permits will be given a grace period of four months to get the permits and markings. Some of the unmarked taxis are used as conduit for theft and used as getaway cars by thieves," Hango said.

The council's decision provides taxi operators with a period to comply with the registration and marking requirements before the 31 March 2027 deadline.

Read the original article on Namibian.

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