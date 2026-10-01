Uganda: One Dead, Four Arrested As Panga-Wielding Men Attack Kasese Police Station

Police in Kasese have foiled an attack on one of their stations in Kasese, the force has said.

According to Police spokesperson, Kituuma Rusoke, the attakc happened in the wee hours of Thursday morning.

"At a round 0200 am of 01 October ,2026 at Bugoye Sub-County, Kasese District, people estimated to be six in number, armed with pangas attacked Bugoye Sub County Police Station. They went for an officer on duty and attempted to seize his firearm," Rusoke said.

"The officer resisted and shot one of the attackers in the leg. The injured suspect fled the scene but was later found dead some metres away."

He said the deceased's identity has not yet been confirmed but said four people have so far been arrested in connection with this incident who are Irumba Simon, Kiiza Abson,Kadama George, and Baluku Lenaxi.

According to Rusoke, police recovered a panga, at the scene while the body of the attacker was conveyed to the mortuary for a postmortem examination, addign that investigations are continuing.

"We call upon members of the public with information that may help identify or locate those who fled to report it to the nearest police station. Please also report any suspicious activity that may be connected to this incident," Rusoke said.

"Police remain alert and prepared to respond promptly to attacks on police facilities.@