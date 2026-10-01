Namibia: Yanna Smith Appointed Future Media Editor, Head of News

Future Media has appointed veteran journalist and editor Yanna Smith as its head of news and editor-in-chief, effective Thursday.

Smith will oversee the media group's editorial direction and policy, helping shape how it delivers news across its radio, television and digital platforms.

She brings more than three decades of journalism experience, having worked across reporting, investigative journalism, digital publishing, social media, editing and subediting after starting her journalism career at Windhoek Observer in 1993.

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Future Media chief executive Gary Stoebel describes Smith's appointment as an important step in the company's continued investment in trusted, forward-looking journalism.

"Her extensive newsroom experience, sound editorial judgement and understanding of how audiences engage with news across platforms position her well to lead Future Media News, strengthen our editorial standards and shape a newsroom that is ready for the future," he says.

Smith has expressed excitement for the role, saying she looks forward to working with the talented teams across Future Media to strengthen journalism.

"I am both humbled and excited to take on the role of head of news and editor-in-chief at Future Media. After more than 30 years in journalism, I have never lost sight of why we do this work: to tell stories that matter, to hold power to account, and to give people accurate, meaningful information they can trust," she says.

Future Media owns radio stations including NOVA 103.5, Radiowave, 99FM, Omulunga Radio and Fresh FM, as well as OneAfrica TV.