Uganda: Airtel Uganda Hands Sh42.6 Billion Dividend to NSSF

Kampala — Airtel Uganda has handed over a dividend cheque worth sh42,609,880,000 to the National Social Security Fund (NSSF), representing returns on the Fund's investment in the telecommunications company.

This follows a year in which Airtel Uganda grew its network footprint, improved operational efficiencies and continued to serve customers better. NSSF owns 10.6% of Airtel Uganda shares and is the largest Ugandan institutional shareholder.

The handover comes days after NSSF declared a record 22.53% interest rate for the Financial Year 2025/26, the highest in the Fund's history, with sh5.44 trillion set to be credited to members' accounts.

Speaking during the handover, Airtel Uganda Managing Director and CEO, Soumendra Sahu, congratulated NSSF on the milestone and said the dividend demonstrates the value that can be created when Ugandans' long-term savings are invested in productive businesses.

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"The NSSF demonstrated confidence in the fundamentals of our business. We remain committed to delivering value to our shareholders. We have done this through growing the network footprint, improved operational efficiencies and better service to our customers- the reason we exist" Sahu said.

Earlier this month, Airtel Uganda became the first telecommunications company in Uganda to commercially launch satellite-to-mobile connectivity through its partnership with Starlink, extending SMS and light-data connectivity to compatible smartphones in areas beyond the reach of conventional terrestrial mobile networks.

Sahu said the milestone demonstrates Airtel Uganda's commitment to the pioneering innovative spirit that defines Airtel.

"Growth should give us the capacity to take opportunity further, including to communities and places that have traditionally been difficult to reach. Whether through expanding our terrestrial network or introducing satellite-to-mobile technology, we want the value we create as a business to reach further across Uganda," he added.

NSSF Managing Director Patrick Ayota said the dividend reinforces the importance of investing members' savings in businesses capable of delivering sustainable long-term value.

"We commend Mr. Sahu and the management of Airtel Uganda in creating shareholder value while also focusing on the long-term growth of the company. So we are long-term shareholders with you," Ayota said.

He further said the dividend reinforces the importance of investing members' savings in businesses capable of delivering sustainable long-term value.

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"We hold a fund on behalf of our 2.6 million members with balances, so the investment we made in Airtel, buying 4.21 billion shares for roughly UGX 199 billion, was on their behalf. Thanks to the volume discount, our effective purchase price was UGX 47.17 per share. By the end of June 2026, that share value grew to UGX 152, a growth of over 300%. When people wonder where our record 22.53% interest rate came from, part of it came from Airtel," Ayota stated.

Airtel Uganda said it will continue investing in network expansion, technology and partnerships that support Uganda's digital and economic growth while creating sustainable value for its customers and shareholders.