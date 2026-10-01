Zimbabwe: IPEC Says Projects Must Guarantee Returns Before Accessing Pension Funds

THE Insurance and Pensions Commission (IPEC) says it will only support bankable projects that can guarantee a return on investment, sending a clear message to policymakers and project developers seeking funding from the insurance and pensions industry.

Speaking to delegates at the 2026 Zimbabwe Economic Development Conference in Bulawayo, IPEC Commissioner Dr Grace Muradzikwa said the insurance and pensions industry had limited fresh funds available for investment and would therefore prioritise projects offering strong value for money and proven bankability.

Muradzikwa said while the government viewed insurance and pension funds as a source of long-term capital for national development, the industry had a responsibility to protect the interests of policyholders and pension scheme members.

"We cannot afford just to give prescribed asset status to any project," she insisted.

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She said that as of June 2026, the insurance and pensions sectors had only US$263 million available for short-term insurers, US$36 million for life assurers and US$106 million for pension funds.

Prescribed assets are intended to channel institutional funds into approved projects that contribute to national development.

However, Muradzikwa said developmental objectives could not come at the expense of financial sustainability.

"Every project needs to bring solid returns, ensuring that policyholders' savings are not put at risk," the IPEC Commissioner said.

She said IPEC had a dual responsibility to safeguard the rights and interests of policyholders and pension members through oversight and enforcement, while also advising the government on sound investment practices.

"We have a duty to protect people's savings and ensure their money is used wisely," she said.

Muradzikwa said insurers and pension funds remained open to supporting national development but would exercise caution and focus on projects that made financial sense.

She said only projects capable of demonstrating clear financial value and sustainable returns would attract investment from the sector.