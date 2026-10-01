Zimbabwe: Zimra Collects U.S.$4.71bn in First Half of 2026, Beats Target By 16 Percent

THE Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (Zimra) collected US$4.71 billion in net revenue during the first half of 2026, exceeding its target by 16.14% and recording a 46.73% increase compared to the same period in 2025.

In local currency, Zimra's net revenue reached ZWG125.06 billion, surpassing the targeted ZWG104.99 billion by 19.12%.

The top four revenue streams, PAYE, Corporate Income Tax, VAT on Local Sales and VAT on Imports, accounted for 60% of total collections, with all four significantly exceeding their respective targets.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Corporate Income Tax performed 47.77% above target, while VAT on Imports exceeded its target by 41.20%.

Mining Royalties were 30.25% above target, Net Customs Duty exceeded target by 26.93%, while Net VAT on Local Sales was 22.03% above target.

Zimra attributed the strong revenue performance to increased taxpayer compliance, digital transformation and enhanced enforcement measures.

The authority registered 37,783 new taxpayers during the period, with technology-driven initiatives helping streamline tax processes and broaden the tax base.

The integration and near-completion of the Tax and Revenue Management System (TaRMS) and the Fiscalisation Data Management System (FDMS) also supported revenue collection by improving tax processing and oversight.

More than 20.4 million fiscal invoices were processed during the period, while all 16 banks were connected to facilitate streamlined tax payments.

Zimra said 78.2% of excess revenue was directly linked to compliance enforcement, with improved visibility and technological advancements also contributing to the strong performance.

The authority's first-half performance comes as Zimra continues to implement reforms aimed at strengthening revenue collection, improving compliance and expanding the tax base.

The H1 2026 results set the pace for revenue collection in the second half of the year, with Zimra banking on continued compliance, enforcement and digitalisation to sustain the growth.