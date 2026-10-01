Nigeria: Akwa Ibom Assembly Moves to Establish Registry for Civil Society Organisations

The Akwa Ibom Assembly has advanced a CSO registry bill aimed at ending multiple registration hurdles, fees and bureaucratic bottlenecks facing civil society groups.

The Akwa Ibom State House of Assembly has commenced consideration of a bill seeking to establish a central registry for civil society organisations (CSOs) and community-based organisations operating in the state.

The bill, titled "A Bill for a Law to Establish the Akwa Ibom State Civil Society Organisations Registry and Provide for the Harmonisation of Registrations and Related Matters," passed its first reading during plenary on Wednesday.

It was sponsored by the Deputy Speaker of the House and member representing Itu State Constituency, KufreAbasi Edidem.

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If enacted, the proposed law would establish a framework for the registration and recognition of CSOs and community-based organisations involved in charitable, humanitarian, advocacy, research, human rights, sensitisation and other public-interest activities.

It would also cover organisations already registered with, or seeking registration through, ministries, departments and agencies of the Akwa Ibom State Government.

Single registration framework

The proposed registry is intended to harmonise the registration process for CSOs and address the multiple registration requirements and levies that organisations currently face across government institutions.

The bill seeks to protect CSOs from multiple fees and levies, except those provided for under the state's harmonised tax laws.

It also proposes a coordinated registration framework to reduce bureaucratic delays and make it easier for the government to identify organisations lawfully operating in the state.

The development follows sustained advocacy by civil society groups for a single, transparent and legally backed registration system.

In July, PREMIUM TIMES reported that CSOs in Akwa Ibom called for the establishment of a central registry to eliminate multiple registration requirements and overlapping government levies.

The call followed a town hall meeting on the draft Civil Society Organisation Registration Bill 2026 organised under the Community of Practice on Civic Space Strengthening with support from Global Rights.

The stakeholders also advocated an online registration and directory system, saying digitisation could reduce opportunities for extortion and unnecessary delays associated with manual registration processes.

They further called for safeguards to ensure the independence of the proposed registry board, including allowing CSOs to nominate three of its five members and ensuring equal voting rights for board members.

Global Rights welcomes development

Global Rights, which has supported the civil society-led process, welcomed the bill's first reading as an important step towards creating what it described as a clearer and more predictable regulatory environment for CSOs in the state.

In a statement signed by the Programme Manager of Global Rights, Noya Sedi, the organisation commended the Akwa Ibom Steering Committee, Community of Practice and civil society actors who contributed to the process through sustained dialogue and advocacy.

It also commended the Akwa Ibom State House of Assembly and sponsors of the bill for providing space for civil society participation in the legislative process.

"We look forward to continued engagement with the Assembly and other stakeholders as the Bill progresses, with the shared objective of establishing a fair, transparent and predictable framework for CSO registration and operations in Akwa Ibom," Ms Sedi said.

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The bill follows concerns about the regulatory environment for civil society organisations in Nigeria.

On Wednesday, PREMIUM TIMES reported that a coalition of CSOs demanded the withdrawal of the Foreign Aid (Regulation, Transparency and Disclosure) Bill 2026, warning that the proposed federal legislation could restrict civic space and give government excessive powers over independent organisations.

Unlike the federal bill, which CSOs have criticised for its potential implications for civic space, the Akwa Ibom proposal is being championed by civil society groups and other stakeholders.

The proposed state registry will now proceed through further legislative consideration before it can become law.