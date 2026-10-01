Uganda: Over 400 Mutungo Residents Receive Free Health Services As Dfcu-Rotary Uganda Partnership Expands

Three-year partnership has taken free screening, treatment, referrals and health education closer to communities, with 424 people benefiting from the latest health camp in Mutungo

Kampala, Uganda | NEWS CORRESPONDENT | For more than six decades, dfcu has played a role in Uganda's development, beginning as a development finance institution established in 1964 to support projects and businesses that could contribute to the country's economic growth. Over the years, that role has extended across sectors including agriculture, manufacturing, tourism, education and health.

That long-standing commitment to Uganda's development is now being reflected in dfcu Bank's partnership with Rotary Uganda, which is taking basic healthcare services closer to communities across the country.

A year ago, dfcu Bank committed sh1 billion over three years to support Rotary Uganda's health initiatives, including community health camps, screening, health education, referrals and access to specialised care. Since the partnership began, more than 30,000 Ugandans have benefited from the programme, including 22 children from western Uganda who have received heart surgeries.

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The latest outreach was held in Mutungo, where 424 people received a range of health services.

The camp, organised by the Rotary Club of Kigo Seven Lakes Golf with support from dfcu Bank and health service providers, offered outpatient consultations, eye screening, malaria testing, HIV counselling and testing, diabetes screening, triage and medical referrals.

The outreach is part of a wider programme that has already taken health services to more than 30 communities across the country.

Speaking about the partnership, Diana Nanono, Sustainability Manager at dfcu Bank, said access to healthcare was closely linked to the financial wellbeing of households.

"Health costs can put significant pressure on families, particularly when a condition is detected late. People can also lose income when illness keeps them away from work. Taking basic screening and health information closer to communities can help people identify health problems earlier and seek treatment before they become more serious," Nanono said.

At the Mutungo camp, healthcare providers reported seeing both familiar conditions such as malaria and pneumonia among children and a growing number of non-communicable diseases among adults, particularly hypertension and diabetes. The camp also provided residents with information on nutrition, physical activity and the importance of seeking medical attention early.

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Maria Odido, President of the Rotary Club of Kigo Seven Lakes Golf, said the partnership was helping address some of the gaps communities face in accessing basic health services: "Many people still have limited access to health information and basic medical services. Bringing these services closer to communities gives people an opportunity to be screened, receive advice and, where necessary, be referred for further treatment," Odido said.

The Mutungo outreach also included a blood donation drive, which had collected approximately 25 units by the middle of the event. The blood will support patients who require transfusions, including mothers experiencing complications during childbirth, accident victims, surgical patients and people receiving treatment for conditions such as cancer and sickle cell disease.

Additionally, the dfcu - Rotary Uganda partnership has deliberately combined community screening with health education and referral services. This allows residents to access basic services within their communities while creating pathways for those who require further treatment.