Botswana: Diamond Jubilee Calls for Reflection

Serowe — The 60th anniversary of Botswana's independence, the Diamond Jubilee, provided an opportunity for every Motswana to reflect on the country's journey, Bangwato deputy chief, Kgosi Seretse Peter Khama has said.

Speaking during the Diamond Jubilee celebrations in Serowe on Wednesday, the traditional leader said the 60 years of independence symbolised both the present and the past, noting that the journey to independence was difficult and achieved through resilience and unity.

He said the current economic situation required the same resilience and unity to overcome challenges, and encouraged Batswana to fortify themselves with resilience as they sought solutions and contributed to the prosperity of the nation.

For his part, nonagenarian Mr Joel Pelotona took attendees through history, painting a vivid picture of the struggles endured by young Batswana who wanted to free themselves from extended British rule.

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Mr Pelotona said although Botswana was granted protection by the British, it came at a cost, saying that key administrative positions were held by British men despite the country having graduates who were equally capable of holding such positions.

He said this sparked the resilience that eventually led to independence, adding that young men and women at the time agreed that the only way to reclaim what was rightfully theirs was through a complete change of the system and the introduction of politics.

He said greats such as Kgalemang Motsete held lengthy discussions and strategised on the best route to take, adding that he co-founded the Botswana Federation Party.

Mr Pelotona further said his generation and the generation before them were driven by the desire to see development in their country, and that politics at the time belonged to everyone as Batswana understood that, despite different party colours, they shared a common goal of building a powerful Botswana.

He encouraged Batswana to practise botho, unity, resilience and self-reliance to achieve a powerful, resourceful and self-reliant state.

Meanwhile, Serowe West MP, Mr Onalepelo Kedikilwe, said the Diamond Jubilee presented Batswana with an opportunity for introspection and reinvention, noting that it was a chance to measure the positive impact made over the years and evaluate whether one was still contributing to the betterment of the nation.

He said it was also an opportunity to celebrate in earnest who Batswana were, their culture, identity, qualities and values, adding that without understanding who they were as a people, they would find themselves chasing waterfalls.

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Mr Kedikilwe encouraged the youth to take ownership of national projects and activities, adding that without their voices, the challenges they faced could not be properly articulated and policymaking could not be tailored to be youth-friendly and accommodating.

BOPA