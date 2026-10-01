Botswana Relives 1966 At Diamond Jubilee

Gaborone — For more than 15 minutes, the sky above the National Stadium glittered with fireworks on Tuesday night, bringing a spectacular close to Botswana's Diamond Jubilee pre-Independence celebrations.

But long before the first burst of colour lit up the night, the stadium was already glowing with a different kind of energy.

Despite the cold drizzle, multitudes filled the stands, many huddled beneath multicoloured umbrellas as they waited to celebrate six decades of independence.

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Held under the theme: Building Resilience, Driving Prosperity, the evening blended history, music, military precision and entertainment, with President Advocate Duma Boko and First Lady Kaone among the dignitaries.

Mozambique President Daniel Chapo and First Lady Gueta, as well as Vice President Ndaba Gaolathe, were also in attendance.

The celebration quickly found its rhythm when the Botswana Police Service band marched onto the pitch.

Cheers rose from the stands as the band performed the much-loved Thabo Dula Fatshe, with the crowd joining in.

The officers soon showed that their talents extended beyond marching and music, breaking into dance with the precision of men accustomed to keeping everything in formation.

For once, however, they were not policing the streets; they were policing the rhythm.

Then came Botswana Prisons, led by Assistant Superintendent Rebaone Koko, affectionately known as Chicken Spice.

Koko's unpredictable and charismatic moves immediately captured attention as the band moved through a series of carefully choreographed formations.

A diamond formation paid tribute to the milestone being celebrated before the group transformed into a lotus while singing Louis Armstrong's What a Wonderful World.

The lotus, rising from muddy waters to bloom, became an apt symbol of resilience, an image of beauty and growth emerging from adversity and echoing the evening's message of a nation that has continued to rise and build over six decades.

The mood then shifted from celebration to reflection as the Botswana Defence Force took spectators back to 1966 through a retreat parade.

For two months, the performers had perfected the spectacle, recreating Botswana's transition from British Protectorate to an independent nation.

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The old guard carried 303 rifles associated with the Mobile Police Unit, accompanied by red lights symbolising "stop" and marking the end of the Protectorate era.

The new guard followed with green lights, signalling "go" and the beginning of a new journey.

The parade also recreated the historic handover, featuring Prime Minister Sir Seretse Khama, Queen's Commissioner Sir Hugh Selby Norman-Walker and Princess Marina, Duchess of Kent, representing the British Crown.

History then gave way to music.

Maxy Khoisan warmed the stadium with ReBatswana, before the programme flowed into performances by Phathisi and Issa Sisdoh.

Then came Chokoma, born Katlholo Hiri.

But Chokoma's performance would hardly have been complete without Kobus, the energetic dancer whose infectious moves quickly stole the spotlight.

With every step, run and gesture, Kobus had the crowd watching, seemingly oblivious to the cold.

And when the final fireworks exploded over the stadium, the night ended as it had begun, with Batswana looking back at where they came from while celebrating how far the diamond nation has travelled.

BOPA