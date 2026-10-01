Botswana: Chapo Reaffirms the Need for Stronger Cooperation With Botswana

Maputo — Mozambican President Daniel Chapo has described his state visit to Botswana as positive, highlighting stronger bilateral cooperation, new investment prospects and plans to establish air links between the two countries.

Speaking on Wednesday in Gaborone, at a meeting with Mozambican citizens living in Botswana, Chapo called on the diaspora to strengthen its organization and participation in the "Inclusive National Dialogue", stressing dialogue as a means of addressing differences and finding solutions for the country.

"If I think differently from my brother there, I do not need to use force, violence, hatred, disinformation, manipulation or any other inappropriate means to impose my ideas, but I have to provide arguments", he said.

On the economic front, Chapo highlighted the potential for deeper cooperation between Mozambique and Botswana, particularly in tourism, and announced that the two countries are working to establish air links to Mozambican tourist destinations, including Vilankulo, Inhambane and Maputo.

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The initiative is expected to facilitate the creation of integrated tourism packages, taking advantage of the geographical proximity between the two countries and the connections of their tourist destinations.

Chapo also identified the gas sector as a potential source of revenue to finance economic diversification. He said gas projects under development or preparation could attract investments of between 50 and 60 billion US dollars over the next five to 10 years.

He added that his government intends to use gas revenues, including taxes and royalties, to boost sectors such as agriculture, tourism, infrastructure, logistics, industrialization, trade and digitalization.