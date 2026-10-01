Malawi: General Phiri's Court Date Abruptly Postponed - As He's Hauled Into Police Custody

Dramatic scenes unfolded outside a Lilongwe courthouse as former Malawi Defence Force commander General Paul Valentino Phiri was abruptly sent away on the eve of his scheduled hearing -- with no explanation given for the sudden change of plan.

Phiri had already arrived at Area 3 Court, flanked by Anti-Corruption Bureau prosecutors and investigators ready for proceedings to begin, when officials announced the case would instead be heard Friday 2 October.

No official reason has been given for the abrupt shift in the court calendar, fuelling speculation over what lies behind the last-minute U-turn. The retired general is now expected to be held in police custody overnight until tomorrow's hearing.

His lawyer, Powell Nkutabasa, appeared just as blindsided by the sudden change, telling reporters outside court: "I was prepared for court, but we have been advised to come tomorrow."

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He declined to comment further.

General Phiri's court appearance marks a dramatic fall for a man who once held one of the most powerful positions in Malawi's security establishment as commander of the Malawi Defence Force.

His case is being handled by the Anti-Corruption Bureau, the country's lead agency in investigating and prosecuting graft among senior officials -- though details of the specific allegations against him have not been made public in connection with this hearing.

The sudden rescheduling is likely to raise fresh questions about transparency in how high-profile corruption cases involving senior military and government figures are being handled, at a time when Malawi's anti-graft institutions are already under pressure to demonstrate they can hold the powerful to account without fear or favour.