Malawi: Army Boss in Cuffs - Ex-Malawi Defence Force Commander Arrested Over 'Illegal Arms Trafficking' and Terrorism-Linked Offences

A retired former commander of the Malawi Defence Force has been dramatically arrested over allegations of illegal arms trafficking in a case set to rock the country's security establishment.

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) announced on Thursday that General Paul Valentino Phiri (Retired), once one of the most powerful figures in Malawi's military hierarchy, had been taken into custody on five counts related to abuse of office and dealing in terrorist property.

In a bombshell statement, the anti-graft body said the charges stem from allegations that the former army chief played a role in facilitating illegal arms trafficking during June and July 2025.

The stunning arrest places a former military commander at the centre of an investigation involving allegations of weapons trafficking and terrorism-related offences, raising major questions about activities allegedly carried out during and after his tenure in national security circles.

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Investigators said General Phiri was being cautioned following his arrest and is expected to appear before court thereafter.

The ACB released few details about the allegations but confirmed that the charges relate to abuse of office and dealings involving terrorist property.

The development is likely to send shockwaves through Malawi's defence and security community, given General Phiri's former position at the helm of the country's armed forces.

No response from the retired general had been made public at the time of publication.

As with all criminal proceedings, the allegations remain accusations and General Phiri is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in court.

The ACB says further details on the case will be released as appropriate.