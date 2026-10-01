Angola: Minister of Transport Highlights Private Sector's Commitment to Infrastructures

Talatona — The minister of transport, Ricardo de Abreu, on Wednesday (30) in Luanda highlighted the strong engagement of the private sector in transnational infrastructure investment, a fact that reinforces the Angolan government's commitment to hosting the 3rd edition of the Transport and Logistics summit, scheduled for the yeaar 2027.

Speaking at the closing of the 2nd edition of the Angola Hub Transport and Logistics Summit (AHTLS 2026), held in the Angolan capital from 28 to 30 September, he acknowledged that the private sector has established itself as a strategic partner playing a vital role in the logistics segment.

According to the minister, the public sector does not have on its own the autonomy, financial capacity and sufficient resources to meet demand. Therefore, he added "we need a private sector that believes in investing in Angola".

He acknowledged the infrastructure gap as an African and regional issue, one that requires a transnational vision to make large-scale investments viable, address long distances, as well as the limited fiscal space of states.

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Furthermore, he reaffirmed that it was beneficial to observe the strong private sector representation at this year's edition of the summit, highlighting a positive outcome between the first and second summits.

He highlighted the emergence of new private operators, projects that have advanced, concessions that have been implemented and private investments already underway as a result of the event.

During the event, Ricardo de Abreu also pointed to the signing of the agreement with the International Finance Corporation (IFC) to boost the Northern Corridor, as well as the memorandum signed with the company Opaia Motors and the Sovereign Wealth Fund for an electromobility project in Angola, as key legal instruments.

Among other initiatives, he highlighted the partnership signed with financial firm Hemera Capital Partners to create a "Data Room" for sector projects, including private ones and the development of a document named White Paper on the Digital Transformation of the transport sector in collaboration with the Chinese multinational telecommunications company Huawei.

The minister also mentioned the startup competition, which drew over 300 applications for 24 spots, emphasizing the need to ensure that they are integrated into the ecosystem of major industry players.

He stated that the Lobito Corridor is moving forward dynamically, demonstrating that the revolution is already underway with trains running and operational records being set and that the impact is already visible in the provinces of Benguela, Huambo, Bié and Moxico.

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The official added that the next step is establishing a definitive link to Zambia, in response to the interest expressed by the ambassador of that African country.

He also stated the activation of both the Northern and Namibe corridors with the same model of economic stimulus centered on infrastructure.

Ricardo de Abreu acknowledged the Ministry of Finance's support as the fundamental factor enabling the country to pursue a path of progress, backed by a solid and active financial system.

Ricardo de Abreu concluded by stating that the event aims to transform Africa into a zone of solutions, mobility, and connectivity, rather than an obstacle dividing two oceans. DOC/GIZ/QCB/MRA/jmc