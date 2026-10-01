Angola: Unita Reinforces Appeal to Citizens to Update Voter Data

1 October 2026
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Sumbe — The provincial secretary of the largest opposition party, UNITA, in Cuanza-Sul, António Saúde Cabina, appealed on Wednesday (30), in Sumbe City, for the population to update their electoral registration data, so that they can be an active part in the 2027 elections.

The politician made this appeal during a press conference intended to evaluate the progress of the Electoral Registration Update Process.

The UNITA politician also advocated for an increase in mobile civil registration brigades in communes, sectors, and localities, as well as the creation of permanent ID issuance posts in various parts of the province.

According to the provincial secretary of the country's main opposition party, these measures are necessary to facilitate the citizens' access to documentation and ensure that more citizens are qualified to participate in electoral processes.

He noted that the Executive must ensure that no citizen be excluded from exercising their citizenship rights due to a lack of documentation, hence the effective universalization of civil registration and ID.

The politician also considered that the lack of an ID card hinders access to various public services, highlighting the importance of civil documentation for the exercise of citizenship rights.

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