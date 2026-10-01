Angola: Official Advocates Road Investments to Boost Tourism

1 October 2026
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Sumbe — The provincial director of Culture and Tourism of Cuanza Sul, Domingos Aníbal, advocated on Tuesday (29), in Sumbe City, for strengthened road maintenance to facilitate access to tourist sites and boost the sector.

Speaking to the press at the end of a visit to the Maria Bonita Cave in the locality of Cuacra, the official considered the improvement of transport and traffic conditions to be fundamental for the movement of people and promoting the development of local communities.

Domingos Aníbal pointed out that Cuanza Sul possesses natural, cultural, and historical assets with potential to be a tourist destination, but which still needs to be better developed.

According to the official, transforming this potential into economic value requires consistent public policies, greater coordination between the public and private sectors, and an improvement in the quality of services provided to visitors.

He added that tourism development can contribute to economic diversification and the creation of job opportunities for the youth.

The provincial director of Culture and Tourism visited the Maria Bonita Cave, the Wembele inn, and the Cubal River Gorge in the municipality of Quicombo.

The province of Cuanza Sul has more than 100 sites of tourist interest, with several natural, cultural, and historical attractions.

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