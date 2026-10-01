Kenya: Bamburi Cement Targets Cement Supply Deal for Dangote Lamu Refinery

Nairobi — Bamburi Cement Plc is seeking to supply more than one million tonnes of cement and concrete products to the Dangote East Africa Petroleum Refinery in Lamu.

Bamburi CEO Geoffrey Ndugwa said the company is pursuing a commercial deal to supply cement and concrete throughout the construction of the 700,000-barrel-per-day refinery.

Ndugwa said the project is expected to consume about one million tonnes of cement and concrete products and that Bamburi is ready to supply from its Mombasa plant.

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"At Bamburi Cement, we are celebrating the Dangote Group and the Government of Kenya milestone as the construction works for the world's largest single-train crude oil refinery get underway," Ndugwa said.

He said the company plans to offer Bamburi DuraCem, a locally manufactured 42.5-grade cement designed for sulfate- and chloride-resistant applications, including large and marine construction projects.

Bamburi is also offering its locally produced Ultra-series concrete products, including waterproof, self-compacting, pervious and fibre-reinforced concrete.

The company said it expects to benefit from the Government's position that the refinery project will use locally manufactured products.

The Lamu refinery is expected to process up to 700,000 barrels of crude oil per day and handle different grades of crude from various regions.

Bamburi has previously supplied cement and concrete products for projects including the Talanta Sports Stadium, Rironi-Mau Summit Road, Standard Gauge Railway, Dongo Kundu Highway, Mwache Dam, Thwake Dam and Makupa Bridge.

The company is also expanding its production capacity through a $250 million (Sh32 billion) engineering, procurement and construction contract with Sinoma CBMI Construction for a clinkerisation plant in Matuga, Kwale County.

The 1.6 million-tonne-a-year plant is expected to raise Bamburi's clinker production capacity from one million tonnes to 2.6 million tonnes annually and cement production capacity from 1.8 million tonnes to four million tonnes.