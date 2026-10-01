Somalia: Brigadier General Ivan Falasca Formally Assumes Command of the European Union Training Mission in Somalia

Mogadishu — Brigadier General Ivan FALASCA formally assumed command of the European Union Training Mission in Somalia (EUTM Somalia), succeeding Brigadier General Elio MANES during a Change of Command Ceremony in Mogadishu.

The ceremony was presided over by the Director of the Military Planning and Conduct Capability (MPCC), Lieutenant General Michiel van der LAAN, and attended by the Chief of Defence Forces of the Somali Armed Forces, General Ibrahim Mohamed Mohamud, alongside ambassadors, Heads of Mission, Somali civilian and military authorities, representatives of international organisations and international partners.

During the ceremony, Brigadier General MANES was awarded the CSDP Medal for Extraordinary Meritorious Service, recognising his contribution to peace, security and stability in Somalia.

Throughout this mandate, EUTM Somalia strengthened its work across Advising, Training and Mentoring. The Mission delivered 18 courses and seminars in security, healthcare, information technology, engineering and maritime security, involving Somali and AUSSOM personnel in cooperation with international partners.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

The Mission also resumed activities at its Training Area following the resolution of operating cost issues. Between January and September 2026, EUTM Somalia coordinated and supported 11 training events involving 626 participants, including the Basic Officers Course, C-IED and live-fire training, as well as courses in logistics, fuel management and information technology.

Reflecting on the mandate, Brigadier General MANES highlighted the importance of trust, cooperation and Somali ownership:

"I am proud of what we have accomplished together. But I am even more proud of the relationships we have built: relationships based on trust, mutual respect and a shared determination to contribute to Somalia's future."

With Brigadier General FALASCA now in command, EUTM Somalia continues its commitment to strengthening Somali security institutions through advising, mentoring and training, while promoting Somali ownership and the sustainable development of national capabilities.