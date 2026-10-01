Burundi: Chargé d'Affaires

press release

CDA Tim SikesTimothy (Tim) Sikes is the United States Chargé d'Affaires to the Republic of Burundi, after joining the embassy in September, 2026. He is a seasoned Foreign Service Officer, with more than two decades of civilian and military service. He most recently oversaw the implementation of the America First Global Health Strategy in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), focused on fighting HIV/AIDS, malaria, and other diseases, promoting maternal and child health, and preventing the spread of dangerous outbreaks like Ebola.

Prior to joining the Department of State, Tim lived and worked in five different countries over a 16-year career with USAID, with his last position being the USAID Program Office Director in Tanzania from 2022-2025. He served as the USAID Country Representative in Burundi from 2019-2022. His other assignments included Iraq, the DRC, and Afghanistan.

Prior to joining USAID, Tim worked for the U.S. Marine Corps' Culture Center, training Marines preparing to deploy to Iraq and Afghanistan. He also spent several years working with children from disadvantaged backgrounds.

Tim and his wife Sandra welcomed their first child in early 2026. When not working, taking care of his son, or catching up on sleep, he enjoys cooking, reading, and creative writing. He is an avid traveler, outdoorsman, and nature photographer, and looks forward to revisiting many of Burundi's most scenic spots.