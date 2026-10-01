Nigeria Open Returns After 28 Years As NGF Targets Global Golfers

The Nigeria Golf Federation (NGF) has announced the return of the Nigeria Open Golf Tournament after 28 years, with the 2027 edition scheduled to hold from Nov. 16 to Nov. 20.

The tournament, last held in 1999, is expected to attract between 150 and 200 golfers from Nigeria and abroad, with more than 20 countries from Africa, Europe and other continents projected to participate.

NGF President, Otunba Olusegun Runsewe, disclosed the plans while outlining the federation's efforts to reposition golf and bring its administration and competitions in line with international standards.

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"We are very happy to announce that we will be organising a befitting Nigerian Open Golf Tournament, the biggest golfing event in the country after two decades of absence," Runsewe said.

The Nigeria Open was held in Nigeria between 1969 and 1999, largely at the Ikoyi Club in Lagos. The final three editions, from 1997 to 1999, were staged at the IBB International Golf and Country Club in Abuja.

Runsewe said the federation deliberately took time to prepare for the tournament rather than rush into an event it lacked the capacity to deliver sustainably.

"Why rush into what you don't have the capacity to deliver?" he asked.

According to him, the preparation has focused on establishing structures that would meet international standards, including a new social media strategy, website, insurance policies and adoption of the World Handicap System (WHS) index.

He said the WHS would provide a common handicap system for golf clubs across the country and support the federation's efforts to further internationalise the sport.

"This is going to be a new beginning for golf in Nigeria," Runsewe said.

The federation is currently in discussions with Lakowe Golf Resort in Lagos as a possible venue for the tournament.

Runsewe said the competition would be a 64-hole, four-day Pro-Am event with world ranking status and an Amateur World Ranking connection.

He added that the winners would have opportunities to qualify for international circuits, while the prize purse would be structured to attract professional golfers.

The NGF president said the federation had also engaged consultancy and marketing firms to handle sponsorship, branding and promotion, with the successful companies expected to be announced within weeks.

Beyond the tournament, Runsewe said the federation was prioritising youth development and coaching education to address the gap between younger and older generations of Nigerian golfers.

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He said the NGF would introduce coaching education programmes for professional golfers and golf academy coaches, stressing that continuous training was necessary to keep pace with developments in the sport.

"Training in golf is more IT-based now as the world is advancing and we don't want Nigeria to be left behind," Runsewe said.