Nigeria: Akwa Ibom Gov Approves Free Golf Training for 155 Teenagers

Akwa Ibom State Governor Umo Eno has approved free golf training for 155 teenagers as part of efforts to establish a sustained talent-development programme across the state.

The initiative, announced at the closing ceremony of the 2026 Akwa Ibom State Sports Festival in Uyo, will see five young golfers selected from each of the state's 31 local government areas receive training ahead of next year's festival.

The governor, represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Prince Enobong Uwah, said the programme would be handled by the management of the Uyo Golf Club.

"Henceforth, all the local governments will be required to provide five young golfers each for them to train free of charge, preparatory to next year's festival," Eno said.

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The governor said the sports festival had also demonstrated the growing depth of sporting talent in the state, with the number of competitive disciplines increasing from 18 to 27 and about 4,000 young athletes participating in the 2026 edition.

He assured medal winners and participating local government areas of recognition and rewards, similar to the post-event incentives provided after the 2025 edition.

Captain of Ibom Golf Club, Isua Archibong, commended the state government for including golf in the festival and supporting efforts to develop the sport.

Archibong said the club would accept boys and girls under 16 for the development programme, urging local government authorities to take advantage of the facilities at the 18-hole Ibom Golf Course and the nine-hole Arise Palm Park.

Meanwhile, Itu Local Government Area emerged overall champion of the 2026 festival after topping the medal table with 108 medals.

Uruan finished second with 83 medals, while Etinan came third with 51 medals. Uyo placed fourth with 50 medals, according to figures released by the Main Organising Committee.

The 155-golfer programme is expected to provide a structured pathway for discovering and developing young sporting talent ahead of future editions of the state festival.

Meanwhile, NGF President Olusegun Runsewe has pledged the federation's support for Akwa Ibom's free golf training programme for youths from the 31 LGAs.

He said the initiative would expand talent discovery, strengthen grassroots development and create pathways for future champions, while offering technical support, coaching, competitions and capacity building.