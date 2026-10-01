Malawi: Northern Region Netball League Reaches Thrilling Climax This Weekend

Netball fever is set to grip Mzuzu this weekend, as ten fiercely competitive teams prepare to battle it out for regional supremacy in the dramatic finale of the Northern Region Netball League, sponsored by Engineer Vitumbiko Mumba.

The action-packed finals will unfold at Rosedale Netball Court from Saturday to Sunday, with Chitipa Homesisters, Chilumba Barracks Sisters, Ekwendeni Resource, Ekwendeni Resource Reserve, Islanders Sisters, Karonga Queens, Malongo Sisters, Moyale Queens and Mzimba Queens all set to go head-to-head for glory.

Northern Region Netball Committee General Secretary Ken Phiri revealed everything is now in place for what promises to be a thrilling weekend of high-stakes netball, with teams desperate to secure the ultimate prize on offer.

"All the teams are ready. It is through these finals that we shall see a team that will be promoted into the FDH Premier League. We want to thank the sponsor Engineer Vitumbiko Mumba for all the funding," Phiri said.

The stakes could hardly be higher, with a coveted spot in the prestigious FDH Premier League hanging in the balance for whichever side emerges victorious from the gruelling two-day showdown.

League sponsor Vitumbiko Mumba is expected to attend the climactic finale in person, taking up the role of Guest of Honour when the champions are finally crowned on Sunday.