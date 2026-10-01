Malawi: Bitter Civil War Erupts in Malawi Chess Over 'One-Man Rule'

Malawi's Chess Association (CHESSAM) has descended into open warfare ahead of crucial presidential elections, after a bitter fallout between the incumbent leader and a former president exploded into a full-blown campaign controversy.

Presidential aspirant Mark Ndipita has seized on the chaos, vowing to tear down what he brands damaging "one-man decision making" at the heart of the association, as the race for the top job turns increasingly hostile.

The explosive row stems from a bruising dispute between sitting CHESSAM president Mpilo Mizere and former leader Susan Namangale, centred on her unsuccessful bid for the FIDE Vice Presidency.

Namangale claims she was left out in the cold after CHESSAM refused to endorse her campaign, forcing her to scramble for backing elsewhere.

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Despite the setback, she still managed to secure 58 votes, finishing an impressive fifth.

But Mizere has fiercely defended his decision, insisting Namangale's campaign tactics had created damaging friction among African chess officials.

He claims he privately urged her to soften her approach, promising to reconsider CHESSAM's endorsement if she complied -- an offer he says she flatly rejected.

Namangale, however, tells a very different story. She insists she campaigned vigorously but entirely respectfully on behalf of her preferred candidate, firmly denying any accusation of being divisive.

She has also raised pointed questions over whether the withdrawal of support represented official CHESSAM policy, or simply Mizere's own personal decision.

Ndipita has wasted no time capitalising on the bitter row, promising that his leadership would fundamentally overhaul how the association handles matters of international significance.

"Issues that determine Malawi's image on the world chess stage cannot be decided by a single person," he declared.

The presidential hopeful has pledged unconditional support for Malawians chasing opportunities on the global stage, whether as players, arbiters or administrators, insisting national interest must always come before personal rivalries.

"Whenever a Malawian succeeds internationally, the whole country benefits," Ndipita said.

Women's chess features prominently in his manifesto too, with Ndipita outlining ambitious plans for a dedicated fund for women, fast-tracked training for female coaches and arbiters, school-based girls' chess clubs, and a brand new National Women's Grand Prix.

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But it was his most dramatic pledge that has truly stunned the chess community. In an extraordinary gesture, Ndipita revealed he would sensationally abandon his own presidential ambitions entirely should Namangale decide to throw her hat back into the ring.

"Should Ms. Namangale declare her intention to return as CHESSAM president, I will step aside and commit my entire campaign team to her victory," he declared.

With tensions running high and battle lines firmly drawn, CHESSAM members are now bracing for a dramatic showdown when new leaders are elected in October.