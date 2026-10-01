Malawi: Zambian Hitmaker Yo Maps Set to Headline Sand Music Festival As Organisers Confirm Final Details for Beachside Bash

Music fans across Malawi are gearing up for a weekend of beats and sunshine, after organisers confirmed Zambian star Yo Maps as the headline act for this year's Sand Music Festival, themed "Rhythms of the Shore."

The star-studded festival, organised by Capestars, will take over Kingfisher Inn in Mangochi from October 23 to 25, following the venue's last-minute relocation from Sunbird Nkopola Leisure Centre due to scheduling clashes at the original site.

Yo Maps, one of Zambia's biggest music exports known for his chart-topping hits and flamboyant style, headlines a lineup organisers promise will deliver an unforgettable beachside experience against the backdrop of Lake Malawi.

Tickets are already on sale, with standard entry priced at K65,000 and VIP access available for K150,000, offering fans the chance to scan a QR code or visit www.mzanga.com to secure their spot ahead of what is expected to be a sell-out weekend.

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The festival has attracted a strong roster of sponsors and partners, including MBC, Mzanga, HS Winehouse, Zodiak and Kingfisher Inn itself, reflecting the growing scale and commercial pull of the annual beachside event.

Organisers are also inviting prospective sponsors to get involved, with a dedicated contact number, +265 885 36 26 76, provided for anyone interested in backing the festival.

With its new venue boasting wider camping space and enhanced security thanks to a secure perimeter capable of housing all vehicles on site, organisers insist fans have nothing to worry about despite the recent changes, promising the same unforgettable music and atmosphere Sand Music Festival has become known for.