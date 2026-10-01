East Africa: Red Bull Enters Kenya Gaming Market With EA Sports FC Competition

Nairobi — Energy drink maker Red Bull is expanding its presence in Kenya's growing gaming market with the launch of the Red Bull Wings Cup, a competition targeting players of EA SPORTS FC 27.

The tournament will bring together university students, casual gamers and competitive players, with the national winner earning an opportunity to represent Kenya at the Red Bull Wings Cup World Final in Miami, United States, in January 2027.

The entry comes as competitive gaming develops into a commercial industry in Kenya, creating new opportunities around tournaments, sponsorships, digital content and player development, particularly among the country's young population.

"Red Bull Wings Cup is an exciting opportunity for Kenya's top EA SPORTS FC players to go head-to-head, showcase their skills and compete for a chance to represent the country on the global stage," Johann Mackboush, Red Bull Wings Cup Sportive Director, said.

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The competition will use two qualification routes, with the University League being staged at universities and student gaming hubs, while the Open League will be played online.

The top eight players from each league will advance to the National Finals, where 16 finalists will compete for the Kenyan title on November 7 at Century Cinemax Sarit Centre.

The national winner will then travel to Miami for the World Final alongside winners from other participating countries.

The tournament also includes a commercial tie-in with EA SPORTS FC, with limited-edition Red Bull cans carrying codes that players can scan to access in-game rewards, including Red Bull player cards and season points.

Kenya's gaming industry has increasingly attracted brands seeking to reach young digital consumers, while competitive gaming is creating additional avenues for players, event organizers, content creators and technology businesses.