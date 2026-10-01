Zimbabwe: Chivayo Was More Than a Friend - Says Jah Prayzah As He Postpones Wedding

Musician Jah Prayzah, a huge beneficiary of late businessman Wicknell Chivayo's money and car gifts, has postponed his much-anticipated wedding, which had been scheduled for this weekend.

Jah Prayzah had been expected to tie the knot with his wife, Rufaro Mukombe, at a flashy wedding at a private event on 3 October.

However, the wedding has been iced following Chivayo's death in a helicopter crash in Marondera.

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Jah Prayzah, a biggest beneficiary of Chivayo's benevolence, announced the halting of his wedding plans in honour of Chivayo and his wife, Lulu Muteke.

"The sudden loss of our dear brother Sir Wicknell Chivayo, his wife Lucy, and all those who lost their lives in this tragic accident has left us deeply heartbroken.

"Wicknell was more than a friend to us. He was family, a brother, and someone who walked closely with us through many chapters of life. Losing him together with Lucy in such a sudden way is a pain that is difficult to put into words," said Jah Prayzah.

Chivayo had promised to shower Jah Prayzah with presents on his wedding day, which was also expected to be graced by veteran musician Thomas Mapfumo.

Mapfumo arrived in the country a day before the demise of Chivayo in preparation for Jah Prayzah's wedding.

"Our hearts and prayers are also with every family that lost a loved one in this tragedy. Mwari vape nyaradzo nesimba kune vose vari kuchema panguva ino.

"Pane nguva yekuti zvimwe zvinhu zvese zvinofanira kumbomira. Out of love, respect and the need to grieve with family, our wedding, which was scheduled for 3 October, has been postponed.

"We will continue with our wedding plans when the time is right," said Jah Prayzah further.