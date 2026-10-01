Nigeria Triathlon Union Elects Ize Matebese As President, Unveils New Executives

Mr Glover, the union's life president, expressed optimism that the leadership transition would lead to more competitions and development programmes

The Nigeria Triathlon Union (NTU) has elected Ize Matebese as its new president, ushering in a fresh leadership after a successful elective congress in Lagos.

The congress, which also served as the union's general assembly, was held on Wednesday, 30 September, at the Nigeria Olympic Committee (NOC) headquarters inside the National Stadium, Surulere.

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Mrs Matebese succeeds Wale Oladunjoye, who led the union from 2018 and called for fresh elections after two terms in office.

Other members of the new executive are Abiona Babarinde, first vice president; Olukayode Oguntayo, second vice president; Priscilla Iroaganachi, secretary-general; Raliat Abdulsalam, deputy secretary-general; and Modupeola Ofonedo, treasurer.

The new leadership is expected to focus on revitalising triathlon in Nigeria through regular competitions, grassroots development, school programmes and increased public awareness of the sport.

Speaking after her election, Mrs Matebese described her emergence as an opportunity to begin a new phase in the development of Nigerian triathlon.

"As I said in my speech, I hope to be able to birth a new beginning," she said.

"Triathlon has been as I said in my speech. going on, but maybe we need to come up now with a higher profile."

She said her immediate priorities would include assembling an active team to drive the sport's development, reviving the union's secretariat and organising a championship to raise its profile.

"I think one of the things we probably need now is to have some sort of a tournament or championship.

"I think we haven't had that for a while, so we need to do that. That's something that's visible. People will see, awareness will be created."

Focus on schools, grassroots development

Mrs Matebese said the union would prioritise schools as part of efforts to identify and nurture young athletes.

"We want to focus on the schools, because we like to catch them young, young people to be involved in triathlon. So that's going to be my immediate goal," she said.

She also expressed the hope that the union could identify athletes capable of representing Nigeria at major international competitions, including the Olympic Games.

While Nigerian athletes have participated in international competitions, the country has yet to be represented in triathlon at the Olympic Games.

Mrs Matebese said the union would assess the available talent and work towards creating opportunities for athletes who meet the required standards.

The new president's emphasis on grassroots development aligns with the union's broader need to strengthen athlete identification, coaching, regular competition and international exposure.

Glover anticipates return of competitions

Lanre Glover, the union's life president, expressed optimism that the leadership transition would lead to more competitions and development programmes.

He said the incoming president was among the union's foundation members and had considerable experience in international championships and congresses.

Mr Glover also highlighted the importance of school sports in developing the next generation of triathletes, describing young people as the future of the sport.

Beyond competitions, he said the union would seek to restore the camaraderie that had characterised its activities.

He described the NTU as a family association where members not only organise championships but also build relationships and enjoy fellowship.

He expressed confidence that the union would soon become more visible through renewed activities and programmes.

Building on nearly two decades of history

The leadership transition comes as the NTU approaches two decades of existence.

Founded in November 2006 by sports administrators with experience in national federations, the union was established to promote a sport that combines swimming, cycling and running.

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Triathlon emerged internationally in the early 1970s and has since developed into an established Olympic sport.

The NTU was admitted into the International Triathlon Union, now known as World Triathlon, in February 2007.

It became a full member of the African Triathlon Union in Mauritius in April 2007, where Harry Ladapo and Mr Glover represented Nigeria.

The union secured full membership of the NOC in May 2007, establishing its place within Nigeria's organised sports structure.

The new executive inherits the responsibility of building on these milestones by strengthening the union's institutional capacity, expanding participation and creating a more consistent competition pathway for Nigerian athletes.

With Mrs Matebese pledging a new beginning, the immediate test for the leadership will be translating its plans for school engagement, regular championships and a revitalised secretariat into sustained activities that can raise the profile of triathlon across the country.