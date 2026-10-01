Kenya: Motorcycle Deliveries Lift Bolt Send Orders By 130pc

Nairobi — Motorcycle deliveries have driven a surge in demand for Bolt's parcel delivery service in Kenya, with orders rising by more than 130 percent between January and July 2026.

The increase in motorcycle deliveries, which Bolt introduced as a distinct product category in February, has contributed to the platform crossing one million deliveries in Kenya less than a year after its formal relaunch.

Overall Bolt Send orders grew by more than 135 percent during the seven-month period, with Kenya becoming the company's fastest-growing established Send market globally.

Kenya overtook Ghana in two-wheel delivery volumes in May and was 67 percent ahead by August on a like-for-like basis, according to Bolt.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

"Reaching one million deliveries in under a year is a clear signal that Kenyans need delivery services that are reliable, accountable and built for how they live and do business," said Dimmy Kanyankole, Senior General Manager, Rides, East Africa.

"As the only app-based delivery platform with a full National Courier Operator license from the Communications Authority, we are well placed to scale that service responsibly."

Bolt said the motorcycle category has been complemented by four-wheel deliveries, which were introduced in Nairobi in March to handle larger and bulkier parcels.

The growth points to increasing use of motorcycle-based last-mile logistics for moving goods across Nairobi, where more than 95 percent of Bolt Send orders were recorded between January and July.

The average Bolt Send delivery covers 9.4 kilometers, with businesses and individuals using the service to move stock, documents and parcels across the city.

The service has since expanded to Mombasa, where motorcycle deliveries began in August. Customers can also send parcels to long-distance bus termini for onward transportation to destinations such as Kisumu, Nakuru and Meru.

The expansion follows Bolt's entry into Kenya's formal courier market. The Communications Authority of Kenya gazetted the company as a National Courier Operator in August 2025, enabling the formal relaunch of Bolt Send the following month.

Bolt received its full National Courier Operator licence in July 2026, allowing it to pursue corporate, retail and e-commerce delivery contracts.

Friday remains the busiest day for the service, with delivery volumes 23 percent above the daily average.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Kenya By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Bolt has also introduced optional PIN verification for parcel handovers, requiring a unique code before a delivery can be completed.