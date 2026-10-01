Namibia: Julinho Lands Millennium, Nasan Boost

Julinho FC has entered a new partnership with Millennium and Nasan Energies, with the companies pledging support for the club and youth development.

"It is a very memorable occasion, last week we had Millennium getting involved with Julinho FC," Miguel Hamutenya says, the chairperson of the newly branded Millennium Julinho FC.

Speaking at the special announcement ceremony at one of Nasan's fuel stations in Windhoek, Hamutenya says the club's roots will remain the same.

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"The pride of the club will remain the same. I think when people see new names,generally they think that it means a lot of change but not necessarily. With that change is the future of the club, and getting involved in football, I think corporate business etcetera, I'd like to see more corporations getting involved."

"I think Millennium will lead the way in terms of getting involved in football, investing in youth and grassroots development," Hamutenya says.

"I am really excited about this partnership, I really want to call it a partnership because I think sponsorship is one thing but I think the most important thing is that we all come together. We all make this club a big success.

"We are excited, committed and the future of Millennium Julinho FC is in good hands, and I will like to invite everybody to be part of this journey," he says.

Hamutenya did not disclose the financial injection invested into the partnership but says it is a significant financial resource invested.

Nasan Energies managing director Jean-Blaise Ollomo says Nasan is a proudly Namibian-owned and operated company, specialising in the marketing supply and trading of refined petroleum products.

"We are only four months old into operation," Ollomo says.

"As we grow we want our presence to be more than a place to refuel, we want it to create meaningful value in the community we serve."

He says sport is an important part of corporate social responsibility because it can strengthen communities and open doors for young people.

"Football brings people together while nurturing talent, discipline, teamwork and believing in what is possible."

Ollomo believes Namibian football can play an even greater role in Namibia's development.

"Reaching that potential requires dedication of players, coaches and clubs, together with the support of the organisation that believes in their work."

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He says corporates must invest in local talent and contribute to the continuous growth of Namibian sport.

"To the club's leadership, coaches, players, supporters and everyone who has an opinion in football, we recognised the dedication required to build and sustain the football club."

Ollomo calls on players to always play with pride each time and to know that their efforts are valued and appreciated.

He says Nasan will stand behind local talent, support community development and will contribute to the future of Namibian sport.

Deputy minister of education, innovation, youth, sport, arts and culture Dino Ballotti says: "As a ministry we need these smart partnerships in sport.

"They may have a bias towards football. I am a football man. But it is a smart partnership that can support our players. There are four players currently within the u23 team in Angola, and one player with the u20."

Ballotti says the government wants to see more smart partnerships.

"If there is a message, thank you Nasan for the work that you are doing. Thank you very much for these smart partnerships. And we look forward to the men's and the women's premier league commencing very soon."

Formerly known as Julinho Athletics, Millennium Julinho FC ended the 2025/26 football season in mid-table, finishing ninth out of the 16 competing teams.

The Rundu-based outfit won 11 matches, drew seven and tasted 12 defeats, amassing 40 points in total.