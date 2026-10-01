Namibia/Comoros: Brave Warriors Suffer a Setback in Moroni

The Brave Warriors suffered a setback in their 2027 Afcon qualifying campaign with a 1-0 defeat to Comoros in Moroni yesterday.

Bendjaloud Youssouf scored the winning goal in the 53rd minute with a long range shot that skidded off the surface and beat Namibian keeper Kamaijanda Ndisiro with a wicked bounce.

Namibia, however, had their fair share of chances with top marksman Peter Shalulile missing a few, as they suffered their first defeat in their group G qualifying campaign.

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The first half was evenly balanced as chances opened up at both ends of the pitch.

Comoros did the early attacking, winning a few corners, but Namibia's defence stood firm.

Comoros striker Aboubacar Ali had a chance on 10 minutes when he broke clear of Ngero Katua but Ndisiro rushed out to clear the danger.

Namibia also started creating chances with Deon Hotto, winning a record-equalling 87th cap for his country, in the thick of things, with his quick transitions and crosses.

Aprocius Petrus blasted a Hotto pass over the bar while from the ensuing corner, Hotto's wicked cross just evaded Namibia's strikers.

From another Hotto freekick, Moses Shidolo headed over the bar while a Wendell Rudath shot was saved by Comoros' keeper, Yannick Pandor.

At the other end, the speedy Kassim Hadji and Youssouf kept Namibia's defence on their toes, while a Hadji cross was cleared by Katua just before the break.

Comoros upped their attacks in the second half, with Katua clearing an Aymeric Ahmed freekick before Comoros took the lead through a great long range strike by Youssouf.

Abubakar Ali also came close but was denied by a point blank save by Ndisiro,.

Namibia came storming back with Riaan Hanamub launching several counter-attacks on the left wing, but Shalulile twice failed to put away crosses into the box which were well saved by Pandor.

Petrus also had a long range effort well saved by Pandor, while Rudath blasted a shot over the bar.

With 10 minutes to go Namibia, missed a great chance to equalise when Hotto's shot in the box was cleared off the line by Comoros captain Abdel Akim, as Comoros held on for the win.

It was Namibia's first defeat in group G after they opened their qualifying campaign with a 1-0 win against the Republic of Congo last Thursday.

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The Republic of Congo and Cameroon meanwhile drew 1-1 in another group G match in Brazzaville last night.

Cameroon now leads group G on four points, followed by Comoros and Namibia on three and Congo on one point.