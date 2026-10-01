Liberia: Le NAC forme des journalistes à la couverture éthique du VIH

- The National AIDS Commission (NAC) has trained more than 20 journalists on responsible HIV reporting, emphasizing accurate, ethical and stigma-free coverage of HIV-related issues in Liberia.

Speaking at the training Tuesday, NAC Chairperson Dr. Cecelia J. Nuta said the exercise was more than a capacity-building session, describing it as an opportunity to strengthen collaboration between the Commission and the media in support of Liberia's national HIV response.

"As communicators, you bear a powerful responsibility. Every headline, radio discussion, television interview, social media post, and story about HIV influences how people understand the epidemic, how they perceive people living with HIV, and whether individuals feel encouraged or discouraged to seek testing, prevention, treatment, and care," Nuta said.

She stressed that responsible HIV reporting goes beyond presenting accurate facts and requires journalists to protect the dignity and confidentiality of people living with HIV while helping to combat stigma and misinformation.

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"Responsible HIV reporting is therefore not simply about getting the facts right. It is also about protecting dignity, preventing stigma, challenging misinformation, safeguarding confidentiality, and ensuring that the public receives accurate, balanced, and evidence-based information," she said.

"We must remember that behind every HIV statistic is a human being, a family, and a community."

Nuta warned that careless reporting could unintentionally expose individuals to stigma and discrimination, while accurate and ethical journalism could strengthen public education and encourage positive social and behavioral change.

She said that as Liberia continues efforts to strengthen its national HIV response, journalists have an important role in translating technical health information into clear and accessible messages that ordinary Liberians can understand and use.

"We need you to help us inform the public about three simple but powerful facts: HIV is preventable, HIV is treatable, and people living with HIV can live healthy and productive lives when they have access to treatment and support," she said.

The NAC chairperson also urged the media to help confront misinformation surrounding HIV, warning that false or inaccurate information can spread rapidly and undermine public-health efforts.

"In an era where information travels in seconds, an inaccurate statement can reach thousands of people before the truth has a chance to catch up," she said.

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According to Nuta, the training was intended not only to strengthen journalists' knowledge of HIV but also to deepen their understanding of the ethical responsibilities associated with reporting sensitive public-health issues.

She encouraged journalists to regard the National AIDS Commission as a partner and reliable source of information, particularly when reporting on technical data and sensitive cases involving people living with HIV.

"Where clarification is needed, seek credible sources. Where data is concerned, verify before publishing. And where people's lives and identities are involved, protect confidentiality and dignity," Nuta urged.

She said stronger collaboration between the media and the Commission could help ensure that Liberians receive accurate information about HIV prevention, testing, treatment and care while reducing stigma and discrimination against people living with HIV.