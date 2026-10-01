Sudan: TSC Vice-President Reviews Programs of National Sudanese Women's Authority

30 September 2026
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

- Vice-President of the Transitional Sovereignty Council (TSC) Malik Agar affirmed the government's steadfast support for Sudanese women, enabling them to play their expected national role.

During a meeting with a delegation from the National Sudanese Women's Authority at his office on Tuesday, he commended the role the Authority has continued to play, particularly in mitigating the repercussions of the war and addressing its impacts.

For her part, Advisor to the National Sudanese Women's Authority, Ms. Tagwa Siddig Al-Tahir, said in a press statement that the delegation briefed the TSC Vice-President on the Authority's national vision, its activities during the previous period, and its future plans.

She added that the meeting reviewed Sudanese women's participation and their inherent role in the anticipated national reconciliation project and Sudanese-Sudanese dialogue.

Ms. Tagwa noted that Agar pledged to support the Authority's plans and programs, particularly those related to training and capacity building.

It is noteworthy that the National Sudanese Women's Authority, which supports the Sudanese Armed Forces and displaced persons, particularly displaced women, was established in response to the repercussions of the War of Dignity. It conducted its activities from Port Sudan before recently relocating to the capital, Khartoum.

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.