Sudan and Azerbaijan Raise Level of Military and Defense Cooperation in Baku

- Minister of Defense Lieutenant General Hassan Daod Kabrun met with his Azerbaijani counterpart, General Zakir Hasanov, in the Azerbaijani capital, Baku, on Tuesday to advance military and defense cooperation between the two countries. During the meeting, he received an official invitation to attend the largest joint military training exercise, which will feature the use of new weapons for the first time.

The meeting took place on the sidelines of the Minister of Defense's participation in the Sixth International Defense Exhibition of Azerbaijan (ADEX 2026), accompanied by Deputy Director General of the Defense Industries System, Major General Al-Mo'tasem Abdullah Al-Haj.

The two sides discussed ways to enhance joint cooperation between military and defense institutions in the two countries and exchange expertise and experience. They also reviewed the course of bilateral relations and recently concluded agreements and memoranda of understanding.

The Minister of Defense expressed his appreciation for Azerbaijan's positions in support of Sudan's unity, sovereignty, and independence, as well as its support for efforts to achieve peace and stability, its interest in the humanitarian situation, and its support for efforts aimed at alleviating the suffering of the Sudanese people.

The two ministers, for their part, affirmed the commitment of the leaderships of the two countries to continuing coordination and elevating relations to broader horizons. They also commended the mutual positions adopted at regional and international forums and emphasized building on the progress achieved in various fields.