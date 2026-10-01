Sudan: Jabir Chairs 32nd Meeting of Currency Replacement Committee

- Member of the Transitional Sovereignty Council (TSC), Lieutenant General Engineer Ibrahim Jabir, chaired today the 32nd meeting of the Higher Committee for Currency Change and Replacement, attended by a number of ministers, officials, and committee members.

Minister of Culture, Information, Antiquities and Tourism Khalid Al-Eisir said the committee is concerned with macroeconomic issues, in addition to the currency replacement process. He noted that the replacement process is proceeding according to a phased plan that began in the states of eastern Sudan, followed by the central regions, and will eventually reach the capital, Khartoum, continuing until it covers all parts of Sudan.

The meeting discussed regulations and mechanisms governing the importation of private vehicles by expatriates, companies, and scholarship recipients, as well as activating the supervisory role of the Secretariat of Sudanese Working Abroad (SSWA). It also addressed gold exports, improving export services, tightening measures to combat smuggling, and increasing export proceeds.

The meeting further discussed free zone and company laws, ways to maximize the added value of Sudanese products, and the development of manufacturing and national industries. It also considered updating electronic payment platforms, particularly the Baldna platform, and activating it in a manner that enhances its role in the digital economy.