Sudan's Ambassador in Tokyo Discusses Strengthening Humanitarian Efforts With Japan Platform Delegation

30 September 2026
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Tokyo, (SUNA) - Sudan's Ambassador to Japan Al-Rayah Haidoub met on Tuesday at the Sudanese Embassy in Tokyo with a delegation from Japan Platform, headed by Deputy Secretary-General Hiroaki Higuchi, in the presence of Second Secretary Basmala Montaser Mohamed.

The meeting was held as part of the embassy's efforts to mobilize Japanese development and humanitarian support. More than 25 Japanese voluntary organizations operate under the umbrella of Japan Platform.

The meeting reviewed the organization's humanitarian activities in Sudan, including 15 projects implemented at a cost of ¥355 million (approximately US$2.25 million), with three additional projects planned before the end of the year. The delegation affirmed that Sudan is a top priority given its current humanitarian situation.

The Ambassador briefed the delegation on positive developments in Sudan and affirmed the embassy's readiness to provide all necessary facilitation. He noted that medical supplies, particularly antivenoms, medicines for tropical diseases such as malaria and typhoid, food, and shelter tents are among the current priorities.

The meeting also discussed logistical challenges facing the organization and its partners and ways to address them. The Ambassador pledged to raise these concerns with the relevant authorities in Sudan.

The meeting concluded with an agreement to hold a comprehensive meeting in mid-October bringing together organizations operating under the Japan Platform umbrella, with the aim of enhancing coordination and encouraging them to expand their humanitarian efforts in Sudan.

Read the original article on SNA.

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