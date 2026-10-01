Sudan: Foreign Minister Meets South Sudanese Counterpart

30 September 2026
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

New York, (SUNA) - Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Ambassador Mohi-Eddin Salem met with his counterpart from the Republic of South Sudan, Ambassador Cecilia Adot Manyok, and congratulated her on her appointment, wishing her success in carrying out her duties.

He affirmed his readiness to work with her to develop bilateral relations and strengthen cooperation and coordination between the two countries on issues of mutual interest.

For her part, the South Sudanese Foreign Minister expressed her thanks and appreciation for the congratulatory message, stressing the importance of strengthening relations between the two countries, particularly in light of the current regional circumstances, and continuing consultations in a manner that serves the interests of the two countries and their brotherly peoples.

Read the original article on SNA.

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