Namibia: 157 Industrial Plots Planned for Ramatex

The long-delayed redevelopment of the Ramatex site in Otjomuise could finally move forward, with the City of Windhoek planning an industrial township comprising 157 erven following the resolution of years of legal disputes over the former textile factory.

Urban and Rural Development minister James Sankwasa told the National Assembly that the City of Windhoek intends to proceed with the required statutory procedures to establish the new industrial township.

The plan, originally developed by the City in 2016, provides for industrial erven of varying sizes that could accommodate warehouses, manufacturing activities and other businesses.

Sankwasa said the implementation of the layout plan had been delayed by the prolonged legal battle surrounding the Ramatex buildings. With the legal dispute now settled, the City can move towards unlocking the wider industrial potential of the site. The development is significant because the Ramatex complex has remained largely tied up in legal and ownership disputes for years, despite its potential to support manufacturing and other economic activities in Windhoek.

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Sankwasa said the proposed industrial township would create a structured area where businesses could occupy individual erven or, depending on their location, be grouped on block erven.

He added that this arrangement would also leave portions of the land available for other uses.

The 157-erven plan is therefore broader than the current controversy surrounding the proposed long-term lease of two warehouses to Grow More Investments CC, a subsidiary of Rani Group.

Documents attached to the minister's update in Parliament revealed that Grow More Investments acquired two warehouses from the liquidators of the former Ramatex assets and subsequently applied to the City to lease the land on which the buildings stand.

The company argued that demolishing, relocating and rebuilding the warehouses would cost about N$37.5 million per warehouse, in addition to the approximately N$8.6 million purchase price of each warehouse.

The city subsequently considered allowing the structures to remain while the company operates from the site and searches for a future relocation option.

Sankwasa said the city considered factors including economic activity, employment creation, investment, logistics and manufacturing when assessing the application.

However, the current lease arrangement does not mean that the entire Ramatex area has been committed to one company.

Instead, the minister said the city still intends to pursue the broader industrial township plan.

The two warehouses form part of the existing infrastructure, while the proposed 157-venne township represents a wider opportunity to develop the surrounding land for industrial purposes.

Three textile manufacturers operated in the area: Ramatex, which had six buildings; Tai Wah, which had two; and Rhino Garments, which operated from one building.

The city secured the Rhino Garments factory through a court process, while the six Ramatex buildings remained caught up in a lengthy legal dispute.

The dispute was eventually settled through a settlement agreement signed on 13 September 2023 between the city, as landowner, and the liquidators of the assets previously belonging to Ramatex Textile Namibia.

Among the terms was an agreement that the liquidator would remove the six warehouses and that the land would be rehabilitated within three years.

The subsequent sale of some of the warehouses created a new challenge for the city, as private parties acquired structures situated on municipal land.

The proposed lease arrangement was therefore considered against the cost of removing the structures and the potential economic activity that could be generated by allowing them to remain operational.

The city has also attached conditions aimed at protecting its long-term interests. Sankwasa further explained that the lease will cover the land but exclude ownership of the buildings. At the end of the lease period, improvements made to the buildings and surrounding area are expected to become the property of the city.

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The 157-ven industrial township could provide space for a range of businesses rather than leaving the area dominated by existing warehouses. It could potentially create opportunities for manufacturers, logistics operators and other industrial businesses, depending on the final township design, servicing and allocation of the erven.

The minister said the proposal to immediately convert the existing Ramatex facility into subsidised industrial spaces for young Namibian entrepreneurs was not possible in the manner proposed because of legal issues surrounding the development.

He nevertheless said the city's approach to the warehouses addresses youth unemployment, particularly through the condition requiring local youth employment.