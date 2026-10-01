Namibia: Katima Hospital Eyes Intermediate Status

Katima Mulilo District Hospital refers an average of 30 patients every month to referral hospitals outside the Zambezi region.

Health minister Dr Esperance Luvindao revealed this in the National Assembly while responding to questions from Independent Patriots for Change (IPC) MP Bonny Susiku about the referral of patients from Katima Mulilo to Windhoek and other referral facilities.

Luvindao said the hospital refers patients mainly to Windhoek Central Hospital, Intermediate Hospital Katutura and Rundu Intermediate Hospital when they require specialised medical interventions that are not currently available in Katima Mulilo.

She revealed that the Ministry recorded 372 referrals between April 2024 and March 2025.

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Medical cases accounted for the highest number at 94, followed by orthopaedic cases at 69 and paediatric cases at 49. The figures also included 14 maternity cases, 13 new oncology cases and nine gynaecology cases.

The health minister said the ministry is working towards changing this situation through the planned transformation of Katima Mulilo District Hospital into an intermediate hospital.

However, she said the upgrade cannot happen through infrastructure alone and would require the gradual introduction of specialised services and the recruitment of suitably qualified health professionals.

Luvindao added that the ministry has already commissioned an Intensive Care Unit at the hospital and recruited specialist doctors, which Luvindao described as important steps towards the planned upgrade.

The hospital is also expected to develop services such as dialysis and advanced radiological imaging, alongside a stronger complement of specialist doctors and nurses.

The minister said the proposed expansion is being explored through a public-private partnership (PPP) model.

"A comprehensive feasibility study is expected to determine the technical, financial and operational viability of the project and guide the ministry and its partners on how the expansion should be implemented," she said.

She said the project has already been registered with the PPP Unit at the Ministry of Finance, with feasibility studies or updates expected to commence this year.

Luvindao added that projects with updated feasibility studies could proceed to implementation early next year.

The proposed upgrade comes against a history of delays, with Susiku questioning why the hospital had not become a referral hospital as previously anticipated.

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Luvindao attributed delays in major hospital development projects largely to funding constraints, saying the ministry is now pursuing PPP options for several hospital developments under NDP6.

These include planned upgrades and expansions at Katima Mulilo, Nkurenkuru, Ondangwa, Otjiwarongo and Keetmanshoop.

While the long-term plan is to bring more specialised services closer to Zambezi residents, Luvindao said the ministry is also looking at how to reduce the risks associated with transporting critically ill patients over long distances.

She told Parliament that a high-level multi-stakeholder taskforce is exploring the feasibility of establishing a dedicated air ambulance service.

The proposed service would reduce travelling time for critically ill patients from distant hospitals such as Katima Mulilo and strengthen emergency medical response.

The minister said the ministry currently relies on private air medical evacuations, which are costly and not always readily available.

The issue of patient safety during road referrals was also raised in Parliament, with the ministry still compiling data on patients who died while being transported to referral hospitals over the past 24 months.

Luvindao said the ministry was reviewing and reconciling the data before providing Parliament with a verified figure.

She said deaths during transfers can result from the severity of patients' conditions, long distances, prolonged travelling times and limitations in providing advanced critical care during lengthy journeys.