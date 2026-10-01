Namibia: GIPF Invests N$466m in Oshana

The Government Institutions Pension Fund (GIPF) has invested more than N$466 million in Oshana region, supporting housing, education, energy and procurement financing.

The announcement was made on Friday by Prime Minister Elijah Ngurare during the inauguration of GIPF's new Oshana regional office in Ondangwa.

Ngurare said that the Fund's investments demonstrate its contribution to regional development and its role in bringing services closer to its members.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Ngurare further said that GIPF has total assets of about N$223 billion and serves approximately 115 000 active members while providing income security to about 58 400 pensioners and annuitants.

"The Fund's establishment of the Ondangwa office is part of efforts to decentralise services and reduce the time and costs members, pensioners, annuitants and beneficiaries incur when accessing GIPF services," he said.

The new regional office, constructed at a cost of nearly N$100 million, commenced construction on 3 June 2022 and was completed on 12 December 2025, GIPF Board of Trustees chairperson Penda Ithindi said.

"The building includes a data centre to safeguard information entrusted to the Fund and is fitted with solar panels to generate renewable energy and reduce reliance on grid electricity," Ithindi said.

Ngurare said that GIPF is required by law to invest at least 45% of its assets locally, with local investments standing at 50.6% as of 31 March 2025.

He also highlighted the Fund's broader developmental investments, stating that GIPF had supported the servicing of 5 014 plots, the delivery of 7 793 houses and about 11 650 jobs by the end of the previous financial year.

"During the past financial year, N$2.7 billion was invested in renewable energy projects, adding 162.75 megawatts to Namibia's generation capacity, while N$665 million was invested in agribusinesses to support food security, rural development and employment," Ngurare said.

Ithindi said that the Fund also launched its Pension-Backed Home Loan Scheme in January 2026, enabling eligible members to use part of their accumulated pension savings as collateral for housing-related financing.

The scheme covers serviced erven, home purchases, construction, renovations and extensions, and is available to members in both urban and rural areas.