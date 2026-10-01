Namibia: Uukwambi Preaches Cultural Preservation

The Uukwambi Traditional Authority has urged young Namibians to respect and preserve their cultural values, warning that abandoning traditions and norms could lead to a loss of identity.

Speaking during the commemoration of National Heritage and Cultural Diversity

Day at the Oshana Police Regional Headquarters, Chief of the Uukwambi Traditional Authority, Herman Iipumbu, said that culture provides people with a sense of belonging and direction.

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Iipumbu highlighted various cultural practices and taboos within Oshiwambo society, indicating that individuals who turn away from their culture risk losing an important part of their identity.

He compared abandoning one's culture to travelling in the wrong direction, stressing that cultural knowledge helps guide individuals and communities.

"A nation without culture is like a tree without roots. A principle often associated with Namibia's founding president, Sam Nujoma," he said.

He also raised concerns about practices and social issues he said were undermining cultural values and norms, including cohabitation, gender-based violence, the mushrooming of Pentecostal churches and inadequate parental guidance.

Iipumbu said communities should take greater responsibility for guiding children, particularly when they witness in

appropriate behaviour in public spaces.

He stressed that raising children should remain a shared responsibility and called on parents and communities to become more involved in shaping young people's behaviour and values.

Oshana police regional commander Commissioner Andreas Shilelo said that heritage serves as a bridge connecting Namibia's past, present and future through languages, traditional knowledge, stories, songs, dances, food, clothing, ceremonies and values.

Speaking under the theme "Preserving Heritage for Future Generations", Shilelo said that Namibia's cultural diversity should unite rather than divide communities.

"Understanding and respecting

other cultures promotes tolerance, unity and a more peaceful society," he said.

Shilelo further said policing goes

beyond maintaining law and order, noting that officers who understand the cultural backgrounds of communities can communicate better, build trust and

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respond more appropriately to community needs.

He urged young people to become active custodians of Namibia's heritage, warning that traditions, languages and stories could disappear if they were not passed on.

The event brought together community leaders, traditional authorities, law-enforcement representatives and members of the public to reflect on the importance of cultural preservation.

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