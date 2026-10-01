Liberia: Grejof Calls for Early Dementia Diagnosis

The Geneva Reeves-Johnson Foundation, Inc. (GREJOF) has called for early diagnosis, public awareness and support for people living with Alzheimer's disease and dementia, warning that delayed recognition can limit treatment and care.

The foundation made the call Friday, September 25, 2026, marking its 15th commemoration of World Alzheimer's-Dementia Day with a symposium for students and health practitioners under the theme, "The Earlier You Know, The More You Can Do: A Dementia Diagnosis Matters."

World Alzheimer's Day is observed September 21 as part of World Alzheimer's Month, a global campaign to raise awareness and challenge stigma.

Guest speaker Dr. Juliett Whyeayea Diggs, a psychiatry specialist at the E.S. Grant Mental Health Hospital, urged participants to recognize warning signs and seek medical help.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

"Dementia is not a normal part of ageing," Dr. Diggs said, explaining that dementia is a group of symptoms caused by physical damage to the brain that can affect memory, communication, problem-solving, planning and behavior.

She identified signs including memory loss that disrupts daily activities, difficulty planning or solving problems, confusion about time and familiar places, repeated questions, difficulty performing routine tasks, changes in food habits, withdrawal and agitation.

Dr. Diggs said families should not dismiss significant changes in an elderly relative's memory or behavior as normal aging. She said early diagnosis helps families understand the condition, access treatment and support, prepare for future care needs and preserve independence as long as possible.

She called for compassion, saying greater understanding can reduce stigma and prevent families from misinterpreting dementia-related behavior.

"Always, the sooner you know, the more you can do," she said.

GREJOF Director of Programs and Training John M. Gray said the foundation is a non-political, non-profit charity established in the United States in 2015 and Liberia in 2022.

He said GREJOF honors the late Geneva Reeves-Johnson, who died in Georgia, United States, in 2013 from complications of Alzheimer's disease and dementia.

Gray said the foundation continues her legacy through mental health awareness, women's rights, education, skills development, support for impoverished families and community empowerment.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Health By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He said GREJOF's Youth Empowerment and Mentorship Program (YEMP) equips young Liberians through seminars, vocational training, mentorship, peer discussions and civic education. YEMP also encourages young people to become ambassadors for Alzheimer's and dementia awareness while promoting volunteerism, leadership, non-violence and education.

Edward J. Harris, GREJOF's General Coordinator, provided an overview of the symposium.

One participant said the discussions had changed perceptions about treating people with mental health challenges.

"We have family meetings, we castigate them, we place them into groups, and then they lose that happiness they should enjoy before they die," the participant said.

"It was very much rewarding coming here, and I learned a lot."

The participant said the lessons would be shared with the board and stressed that people with Alzheimer's and dementia deserve greater attention.

Alzheimer's disease accounts for an estimated 60 to 80 percent of dementia cases. Dementia is a term for a decline in mental ability severe enough to interfere with daily life.

Alzheimer's is progressive and involves the buildup of amyloid plaques between brain cells and tau tangles inside cells. These deposits damage nerve cells and disrupt communication within the brain.

There is currently no cure. Cholinesterase inhibitors can help manage symptoms, while newer drugs such as lecanemab (Leqembi) and donanemab (Kisunla) target amyloid plaques to slow early decline. Regular exercise, a healthy diet and social engagement support brain health.

GREJOF said awareness, early recognition, compassionate care and community support remain essential to improving the lives of people affected by dementia and their families.