Malawi: Sickle Cell Warrior Lympie C On Her Lifelong Battle With Pain and Stigma

A top health campaigner has issued a chilling warning over the dangerous myths surrounding a devastating blood disorder--revealing sufferers are still being shunned over horrific claims of WITCHCRAFT.

Bridget Moyo, national coordinator of the Break Sickle Cycle Organisation, lashed out at widespread ignorance that is actively blocking diagnosis, treatment, and vital support for those living with sickle cell disease.

Speaking as Sickle Cell Awareness Month drew to a close, Ms Moyo exposed the shocking reality faced by victims, revealing many still wrongly believe the genetic condition is "contagious" or rooted in dark magic.

"These beliefs are both completely false and deeply harmful," she warned.

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Ms Moyo also delivered a damning indictment of the medical front line, raising the alarm over health workers who lack the basic training to manage patients during severe medical emergencies.

Now, her organisation is taking the fight to the streets, launching a high-profile awareness blitz across schools and bustling market hubs to shatter the dangerous stigma once and for all.

'An unpredictable nightmare'

Her rallying cry was echoed by courageous musician and sickle cell "warrior" Lympie C, who was diagnosed at just three months old.

She opened up about the agonizing reality of living with the disease, describing a relentless nightmare of sudden, crippling pain crises, widespread discrimination, and a heartbreaking lack of proper medical care.

"Living with this condition is deeply challenging," Lympie C revealed, highlighting the bitter isolation felt by patients--especially those stranded in isolated rural communities with limited access to life-saving drugs.

The brave artist urged families to rally behind loved ones rather than cast them out, hammering home the message that the inherited disorder cannot be passed on like a virus.

The Break Sickle Cycle Organisation is on a mission to build a disease-free future while fighting tooth and nail to improve patient care, boost medical education, and give every warrior a fighting chance.