Malawi: Gangata Election Challenge Put On Hold Pending Appeal

30 September 2026
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Wilfred Golden,

Proceedings in an election petition challenging Sports Minister Alfred Gangata's victory in the Lilongwe City Mtandire-Mtsiriza Constituency have been suspended pending a ruling by the Malawi Supreme Court of Appeal.

The High Court's decision means the case brought by Malawi Congress Party (MCP) candidate George Zulu will not proceed until the appeal court determines an application filed by Mr Gangata.

Mr Zulu is contesting the results of the 16 September 2025 General Election, in which Mr Gangata was declared the winner of the parliamentary seat.

Mr Gangata, who is also Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Vice President for the Central Region, appealed against an earlier High Court ruling that allowed the election petition to proceed.

His lawyer, Khumbo Soko, confirmed that the petition had been stayed pending the outcome of the appeal.

Mr Gangata is seeking an order from the Supreme Court of Appeal suspending the implementation of the earlier High Court decision until his appeal is determined.

The appeal court is yet to rule on the matter.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

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