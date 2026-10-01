Malawi: Minister Chipungu Unveils Kasasile Resettlement Plan - 600-Hectare Site Secured

The government has unveiled plans to relocate the displaced Kasasile community to a 600-hectare estate in Mpherembe, Mzimba District, in what ministers say will finally bring an end to the long-running Kasasile land dispute in Nkhata Bay.

Speaking on Wednesday, Lands Minister Chimwemwe Chipungu said the move fulfils a campaign pledge made by President Arthur Peter Mutharika to residents affected by the controversy, which has left many families without permanent land.

Chipungu made the announcement after accompanying Second Vice-President Enock Kanzingeni Chihana to meet members of the community.

He said plots would be allocated between 5 and 10 October, with government-provided vehicles transporting families to the new site from 26 to 30 October. Authorities expect the resettlement exercise to be completed by November 2026.

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The minister said his department had spent months consulting residents and engaging stakeholders in search of a lasting solution to the dispute.

Officials assessed a number of potential locations, including Kapilisisi, Zgabhika, Dobadoba, Mubangwe and Katonthowolo estates, before settling on the Mpherembe site.

Chipungu said he would personally visit the new settlement during the first week of November to monitor progress and assess conditions on the ground.

He urged members of the Kasasile community to continue working with the Ministry of Lands to ensure the relocation is carried out in a safe and orderly manner.

The minister also issued a warning to anyone seeking to obstruct the process, saying those who unlawfully interfere with the resettlement programme would face legal consequences.

The announcement marks the most significant step yet in efforts to resolve the Kasasile land saga, a dispute that has remained a source of uncertainty for affected families and a recurring challenge for successive administrations.

Government officials say the relocation is intended to provide the community with a permanent and sustainable settlement after years of displacement.