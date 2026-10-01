Malawi: Luanar Professor Calls for Greater Youth Participation in Malawi's Economic Development

Newly inaugurated Professor Kennedy Machira of the Lilongwe University of Agriculture and Natural Resources (LUANAR) has called for deliberate measures to ensure that Malawi's youthful population plays a greater role in the country's economic development.

Professor Machira made the call on Wednesday at LUANAR's Bunda Campus during his Professorial Inaugural Lecture, held under the theme "Demographic Change and its Effect Towards Economic Development: A Realisation Pathway for Sustainable Human Welfare in Malawi."

He said young people constitute about 78 percent of Malawi's population, making their participation in productive economic activities critical to the country's development.

According to Professor Machira, however, a large proportion of the youth are currently not making a meaningful contribution to economic development, while the country continues to experience a high fertility rate. He described the situation as a major concern, particularly because of its implications for poverty and human welfare.

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He urged families to take an active role in preparing young people for economic independence by encouraging innovation, entrepreneurship and the meaningful use of technology.

"Families should start mentoring their children to stand on their own through innovation and meaningful use of technology in business investments," Professor Machira said.

He argued that Malawi has significant natural resources, including land and water, which could be harnessed to transform the country's economy. What is required, he said, is a change in mindset at all levels of society to address the underlying causes of poverty.

LUANAR Vice Chancellor Professor Emmanuel Kaunda described the inaugural lecture as more than a ceremonial event, saying it provides an opportunity for a scholar to reflect on his intellectual journey while outlining ideas that could shape the future.

"This is not just a formality, but it is a moment that a scholar speaks for what he has done in his intellectual journey and where he is taking us in the next step," Kaunda said.

He said Professor Machira's journey reflected years of determination and contribution to the university.

Alliance for a Green Revolution in Africa (AGRA) Country Director Dr Eluphy Banda Nyirenda said the subject of the lecture was particularly important given Malawi's large youthful population.

She said the country must ensure that young people are equipped with knowledge, opportunities and access to platforms that encourage creativity and innovation.

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"The subject goes to the heart of the nation," Dr Nyirenda said, stressing the need to equip young Malawians to become productive participants in the economy.

She said young people should be empowered to produce, lead and embrace agricultural commercialisation, particularly as Malawi seeks to transform its agriculture sector.

Dr Nyirenda also emphasised that universities cannot achieve this transformation alone. She called for greater support from government and development partners to help create an environment where young people can access opportunities, develop innovations and turn their ideas into viable enterprises.

The inaugural lecture therefore placed Malawi's demographic trends at the centre of discussions on economic development, with speakers highlighting the need to transform the country's large youth population into a productive force through education, innovation, entrepreneurship and increased participation in agriculture and other sectors of the economy.