Rwanda: Volleyball Transfers - APR in Talks With Free Agent Ntayomba

APR VC have opened talks with former Kepler VC middle blocker Arnauld Ntayomba as they seek to strengthen their squad ahead of the 2026/27 volleyball season, which gets underway on October 16.

Ntayomba is currently a free agent after spending the past three seasons with Kepler VC, where he began his professional career straight out of secondary school.

Also read: Police VC close in on Niyigena, Nkurunziza deals

A source close to APR VC told Times Sport that the club has identified the 22-year-old as a potential replacement for the late Patrick Byiringiro, who died of illness shortly after signing with the army side.

Ntayomba has been training with APR VC during the offseason and, if talks progress as expected, he could sign a two-year contract with the club.

The middle blocker joined Kepler VC in 2024 and developed alongside several players in the same position, including John Nkurunziza.

During his three seasons with Kepler, Ntayomba helped the club win a silver medal in their debut season before securing two bronze medals in the following campaigns.

At APR VC, he would join a middle-blocking department led by captain Prince Kanamugire, alongside Vincent Mbonigaba and Saidi Sharita.

Ntayomba's potential move would give APR VC another young option as the club prepares for the new season.