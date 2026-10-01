Rwanda: Randall Extends APR Contract Until 2028

American guard Craig Randall has signed a two-year contract extension with APR as the club strengthens its roster ahead of the 2026/27 Rwanda Basketball League (RBL) season.

Randall initially signed a short-term deal with APR in February, which was set to keep him at the club for the remainder of the RBL season and the Basketball Africa League (BAL). However, after APR withdrew from the BAL, Randall joined RSSB Tigers, who took their place in the competition.

Randall went on to help the Tigers win the BAL championship in Kigali, while his outstanding performances earned him the BAL Most Valuable Player (MVP) award.

The American guard made history on April 4, 2026, when he scored 54 points in the Tigers' 104-92 victory over Dar City. He shot 18 of 36 from the field and made a record 11 three-pointers, setting the record for the most points scored in a BAL game.

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After the BAL season, Randall returned to APR in July and helped the club win a third consecutive RBL title.

Forward Teafale Lenard Jr. will also remain at APR for another season.

Like Randall, Lenard Jr. moved to Rwanda in February 2026 and featured for RSSB Tigers in the 2026 BAL before returning to APR in July.

The duo signed their contract extensions days after representing the Tigers at the 2026 FIBA Intercontinental Cup in Beijing, China.

Kwizera, Garba are Lions!

APR have also completed the signings of Patriots BBC duo Hubert Sage Kwizera and Garba Chingka Kenedy.

Garba, a Nigerian center, joins APR after an outstanding season with Patriots BBC, where he was named the 2026 RBL Regular Season MVP.

The 24-year-old, who can play both forward and center, helped Patriots reach the 2026 RBL Playoffs Finals.

Kwizera has signed a two-year contract with APR after leaving Patriots. He was named the 2026 RBL Most Improved Player following an impressive season.

The young forward recently represented RSSB Tigers at the 2026 FIBA Intercontinental Cup in Beijing, China.