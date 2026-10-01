Namibia: 120 NUST Students Face Deregistration Over Placement

Over 120 medical laboratory science students face academic disruption and possible deregistration due to limited work-integrated learning placements, prompting student leadership interventions.

The Namibia National Students Organisation (Nanso) yesterday met with the administration of the Namibia University of Science and Technology (Nust) to try and resolve the issue.

Nust spokesperson Cindy van Wyk did not respond to questions by the time of going to print yesterday.

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Nanso yesterday said there are five different groups of affected students who face disrupted academic progression, uncertain alternative placements and, in some cases, not being allowed to continue with the programme they have already been admitted to.

Nanso national executive committee member Gerson Neumbo said some students have already been deregistered, while others are uncertain about their academic futures.

Uncertain future

"We have students who are currently being deregistered from their course, and we have students who currently don't know what their hopes and their futures look like due to this effect," he said.

Neumbo said students are confused because of a lack of clarity.

According to Nanso, the Health Professions Councils of Namibia (HPCNA) has returned some students' reports, with the process of deregistering students being underway.

Nanso has called on Nust and the relevant authorities to provide students with written clarity on their placements and future academic progression.

Neumbo said the organisation wanted the institutions involved to provide practical solutions rather than verbal assurances.

"We really just want Nust and the HPCNA to give us a real solution and a practical solution for them to answer the students, not only verbally, but on pen and paper," he said.

One of the affected students, Anna Nandjila, says students were recently informed that they could no longer continue with their course.

"We received news that we cannot continue with the course any more, because only 50 students were chosen to go into the field next year," she says.

Nandjila says the situation has put financial pressure on students and their families.

The students are questioning the selection criteria, saying some students who have progressed academically, including those who have obtained distinctions, are also facing uncertainty.

They have also raised concerns about changes to admission requirements.

According to one second-year student, who prefers to remain anonymous, students who applied in 2025 did so when the reported minimum entry requirement was a C grade, while the 2026 prospectus reportedly changed this requirement to a B grade.

The students want to know how the changes are being applied to students who have already been admitted.

They are proposing several alternatives, including expanding work-integrated learning (WIL) placements beyond the National Institute of Pathology, exploring laboratories and health facilities in other regions, using Windhoek Central Hospital and Katutura Intermediate Hospital where appropriate, increasing partnerships with other laboratories and rotating students between available facilities.

Students have also suggested day and night shifts where operationally possible and offered to assist in identifying potential WIL opportunities.

Students Union of Namibia chairperson and spokesperson Benhard Kavau says institutions should explore whether students can be transferred to other institutions offering the same programme if placements cannot be secured.

"What we could propose is to look within the country, if there's any institution that offers the same process so that those students can be transferred there," he says.

He raises concerns over the financial implications for the government and students if students are forced to change programmes or institutions after spending years studying.

University of Namibia (Unam) spokesperson Simon Namesho says the university does admit students who have previously studied at other higher education institutions, including at different levels of study.

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"The university's admission processes make provision for the consideration of such applicants, with placement determined in accordance with the applicable admission requirements.

Depending on the circumstances, advanced placement may also be considered, taking into account factors such as the applicant's Grade 12 results, previous studies and academic record," he says.

Should Unam receive applications from students affected by the situation, the university would therefore first need to establish whether the programmes and qualifications they were enrolled in are equivalent or comparable to programmes offered by Unam, he says.

"Each case would then need to be considered individually, including the student's academic record, level of study, applicable admission requirements and available capacity.

"At this stage, it would therefore be premature to confirm whether Unam would be able to accommodate any students affected by the situation, as this would depend on the circumstances of each individual case and the university's applicable processes and capacity," he says.