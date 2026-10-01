South Africa: Countdown Begins to Biggest-Ever Rugby World Cup

Rugby's biggest World Cup kicks off in 12 months with a record 24 teams clashing over six weeks in Australia, and ominous back-to-back champions South Africa are already staking their claim to another title.

The 11th and most ambitious edition of the global showpiece gets underway on October 1 next year, expanded from 20 nations and on course to smash attendance records.

Played in seven cities -- Sydney, Brisbane, Perth, Adelaide, Melbourne, Townsville, and Newcastle -- demand for a bumper 52 games has been strong despite concerns that the sport's popularity could be waning.

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More than 750 000 pre-sale tickets were snapped up by fans from 135 countries, led by Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Japan and France.

Chile, the United States and Canada were also big buyers with over half sold within the first six hours.

The most in-demand games so far have been Australia vs. New Zealand, England vs. Wales, Ireland vs. Scotland and knockout phase clashes.

"It's a really good signal," said World Rugby chief Brett Robinson, an Australian. "We're really optimistic and excited."

He added: "It's going to be a party like nothing on Earth."

About 2.4 million fans attended the 2023 World Cup in France, and with 2.5 million tickets available in Australia, that record is set to be broken. The next batch is due for release this week.

It is shaping to be an economic windfall for Rugby Australia, which posted a monster operating surplus this year on the back of a lucrative 2025 tour by the British and Irish Lions.

Chairman Daniel Herbert said hosting the World Cup -- and the women's in 2029 -- was a "generational opportunity", with the national body hoping to bank around Aus$100 million (US$70 million).

Only four teams have won the World Cup -- South Africa (4), New Zealand (3), Australia (2), England (1) -- and the dominant Springboks are again favourites.

They were at their devastating best to tame the All Blacks 3-1 in their just-completed "Greatest Rivalry" four-Test series to reinforce their status as world number one.

Given the way the draw has been set, they are not likely to meet in the final, instead being on a collision course for a last-eight clash should they both win their groups as expected.

Peak at right time

Rassie Erasmus's Springboks face Italy, Georgia and Romania in Pool B.

Dave Rennie's All Blacks -- bidding for a first title since 2015 after being edged 12-11 in the 2023 final -- are pitted against Australia, Chile and debutants Hong Kong in Pool A.

Despite being favourites, Erasmus is taking nothing for granted.

"There have been surprises in the tournament before, so we'll need to be up mentally and physically for every match," he said in comments echoed by New Zealand captain Scott Barrett.

"Along the way you're going to play potentially number one, two and three in the world, and it might not be in the final," Barrett said.

"That's the beauty of the World Cup. You're going to have to peak at the right time."

Third-ranked Ireland are in Pool D with Scotland, Uruguay and Portugal, while three-time runners-up France headline Pool E alongside Japan, USA and Samoa.

England, the 2003 champions, are in Pool F with Wales, Tonga and Zimbabwe.

Les Kiss's Wallabies -- a shadow of Australia's once all-conquering sides that won the World Cup in 1991 and 1999 -- open the tournament in Perth against Hong Kong.

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Still, they did beat the Springboks 42-38 in Perth at the weekend despite being reduced to 11 players at one stage.

To accommodate 24 teams, the event format has changed. Instead of the traditional four pools of five teams, there will be six pools of four.

Played across 19 match-days, the schedule clusters games on weekends to maximise attendance with the pool phase concluding in a Super Sunday on October 17 with five matches in a day -- a tournament first.

Brisbane, Melbourne, Perth and Sydney then host a first-ever round of 16, with pool winners and runners-up qualifying. The four best third-placed teams also progress.

Sydney and Brisbane split the quarter-finals before the 82 000-capacity Stadium Australia hosts both semis and the November 13 final.